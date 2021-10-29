After IATSE criticism, the producer of “Rust” claims to be in “good standing” with unions.

A Rust executive producer is attempting to cleanse his reputation of any culpability in the fatal on-set shooting accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Allen Cheney and Emily Salveson of Streamline Global finance company “received Executive Producer credit on the film Rust having no involvement with the physical and day to day production,” according to a statement obtained by Deadline, which is “consistent with financing partners across productions of all sizes.”

After the camera crew walked out before the incident, the IATSE called out star Alec Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, and the entire Rust production team for using a non-union crew.

“Rust is a union-certified production,” Cheney said in a statement, “in good standing with all of the main production unions and guilds, including IATSE, the Teamsters, SAG, and DGA.”

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, Rust assistant director Dave Halls gave Baldwin the.45-caliber Colt revolver on October 21 while filming after taking it off a rolling cart prepared by armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Gutierrez-Reed exclaimed “cold gun” when Halls picked up the gun to let Baldwin and Halls know that the weapon was safe to handle on set.

The rifle, however, did have live bullets in it. Baldwin accidently shot Hutchins and Souza when he discharged the revolver.

“When Hannah Gutierrez-Reed showed him the handgun before beginning rehearsal, David Halls said he only saw three rounds.” He was told he should have checked all of them, but he didn’t, and he couldn’t remember if she spun the drum,” according to the affidavit.

On October 27, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz told Deadline that what happened on the set of Rust has affected people’s life forever and could cause “permanent damage.”

“While movies can be persuasive and incredibly realistic,” Koretz explained, “they are supposed to be make-believe.”

“A single gun accident, let alone a fatality, like the one on the Rust set and the ones that killed Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum [referring to previous shootings on film and television sets], destroys not only the lives of the victims and their families, but also the lives of the people around them.” This is a condensed version of the information.