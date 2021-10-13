After Hurricane Ida, an alligator was discovered in a dumpster, sparking a Halloween contest.

An alligator isn’t one of the things you’d expect to discover in the trash, to say the least.

Nonetheless, locals in New Orleans were faced with this reality on September 8, when a local discovered a dead critter hanging partially out of a dumpster in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Naomi Gadinsky, speaking to WGNO at the time, said: “In the trash, there’s a gator. When I awoke this morning, everything was as usual, until my husband informed me that there was a giant dead gator in the dumpster across the street from our house.” The reptile was taken to a landfill, but it has been affectionately dubbed “Dumpster Gator” since the bizarre incident. The famous scene has been immortalized on stickers, and a local woman even got a tattoo of it.

Demo Diva, the firm that owns the dumpster where the alligator was discovered, is now holding a competition in honor of Halloween.

If you dress up as the alligator that landed headfirst in the bright pink dumpster, you might win $500.

Demo Diva showed how to post to Instagram: “Okay, everyone, @dumpstergator has risen from the dead (again!).

"Win $500 by creating the best @dumpstergator Halloween costume. All of our firm employees will be the judges if you tag @thedemodiva on Instagram."