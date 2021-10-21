After human remains were discovered, Dog the Bounty Hunter questioned Brian Laundrie’s parents’ actions.

The reality TV personality, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, has been spearheading a high-profile search for the fugitive wanted in connection with his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death.

On Wednesday, human remains were discovered in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, but officials have yet to determine if they are those of the missing 23-year-old.

During the search, agents discovered things belonging to Laundrie, according to agents.

The FBI said in a statement that “investigators discovered what looked to be human remains, as well as personal items…belonging to Brian Laundrie.”

Following the discovery of human remains, Chapman expressed his gratitude to officials for their efforts.

“We’re praying for Gabby’s family as yet another day passes with more questions than answers, while the search for Brian appears to be over. I appreciate the authorities’ efforts to process the evidence as soon as possible “In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman stated.

Chapman, who has questioned whether Brian Laundrie’s parents were involved in his disappearance, has now inquired if they had anything to do with the recovery of his items.

“There will be a time to ask issues like what was the degree of the Laundries’ role in assisting Brian, how did the discovery of the possessions happen today, did the threat of potential indictment push additional cooperation, and so on,” Chapman said. “But now we have to wait.” On September 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Fort, Florida, without Petito. On September 17, he was reported missing.

Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming’s Bridgerton National Forest. The 22-year-death old’s was ultimately determined to be due to strangling by a coroner.

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer representing the Laundrie family, has previously stated that he does not want Brian Laundrie to be located, according to Chapman.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman said, “It’s strange that Mr. Bertolino would attack the folks seeking to find Brian Laundrie, unless perhaps he doesn’t want him discovered.”

