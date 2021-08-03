After homophobic comments, three more festivals have dropped DaBaby, bringing the total to seven.

DaBaby was removed from the lists of three more music festivals on Tuesday after the rapper made homophobic remarks during a performance on July 23.

Within hours of each other, the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, and Atlanta’s Music Midtown all pulled the rapper from their future gigs. Last week, DaBaby was released at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Manchester’s Parklife Festival, the Governor’s Ball in New York City, and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas.

ACL tweeted on their social media pages that “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival— lineup update coming soon.” On an Instagram picture showing the current roster for the Atlanta festival, Music Midtown penned an almost identical caption.

The festival’s website has been amended to remove DaBaby from the lineup. The singer has been officially pulled from the festival, which is set to take place in September, according to the radio business.

At the Rolling Loud music event in Miami on July 23, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, made remarks against HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community. He first defended his remarks, claiming that his statements had been “twisted up,” but he has now apologized to the impacted communities.

“Put your cell phone light in the air if you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS…any of those fatal sexually transmitted diseases that kill you in two, three weeks,” DaBaby declared at the Miami concert.

“Ladies, if your p**** smells like water, turn on the light on your iPhone. Put your cellphone lights in the air, if you ain’t suckin’ a n**** d*** in the parking lot. ‘Keep it f****** real,’ says the narrator.

When a recording of the 29-year-old rapper’s speech was shared online, his words drew swift criticism. In the week following his performance, celebrities like as Elton John, Questlove, Demi Lovato, Amber Rose, Madonna, and Dua Lipa—who co-wrote the popular song “Levitating” with DaBaby—condemned him.

DaBaby sparked more debate when he came to Twitter to explain that he had “no intentions of offending anybody” and that “y’all digested that wrong.” Later, the tweets were removed.

DaBaby posted a music video for a song called “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” one day after his Twitter apology, which finished with the following statement. This is a condensed version of the information.