After homophobic comments, the Governor’s Ball removes DaBaby from the lineup.

Beck Bennett of Saturday Night Live consults Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby about music.

DaBaby is still dealing with the consequences from inflammatory words made during a recent festival performance, with the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York stating on Monday that it will be dropping DaBaby from the program. The cancellation comes just one day after Lollapalooza postponed the rapper’s scheduled appearance just hours before he was slated to take the stage.

On Monday, the Governors Ball sent out a message on Twitter that said, “Stay tuned for a lineup addition.” “Founders Entertainment does not and will not accept hate or bigotry of any kind,” the post said. We welcome and celebrate the different populations that contribute to New York City’s status as the world’s finest city. Thank you to the fans who keep standing up for what is right. We will continue to use our platform for good, alongside you.”

The new lineup no longer included DaBaby’s name.

Keep an eye out for a new addition to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm

The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) will take place on August 2, 2021.

The rapper has been widely chastised for remarks he made at the Rolling Loud festival on July 23. Many people have called his comments homophobic, and his following social media comments attempting to explain and partially apologize for them have also been criticized.

If they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of those dreadful sexually transmitted diseases that would kill you in two to three weeks,” DaBaby advised his Rolling Loud audience to raise their mobile phone flashlights in the air. He also made other, more explicit comments that appeared to be directed against LGBTQ+ people.

DaBaby’s appearance at a Working Families Party charity event last week was also canceled. As of this writing, he is still scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival next month.

Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Madonna have all publicly condemned his comments.

Lipa, whose 2020 “Levitating” remix contained a line from DaBaby, remarked on Instagram, “I’m startled and disturbed by DaBaby’s statements.” “I don’t think this is the same individual I worked with. My fans are aware of where my heart is and where I stand. This is a condensed version of the information.