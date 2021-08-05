After homophobic comments, LGBTQ organizations have requested a meeting with DaBaby to educate him.

DaBaby was asked to a conference by almost a dozen LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS organizations to educate him after he made homophobic remarks during a concert.

In an open letter, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) invited DaBaby to participate in a “private, off-the-record, virtual discussion” on HIV and harmful falsehoods.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

div style=”padding:”>div style=”padding:”>div style=”padding:”>div This is a condensed version of the information.