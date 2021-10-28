After his wife referred to him as her ‘Dish B**ch,’ the internet rallied behind a man who refused to do the dishes.

The man explained that he used to do the dishes during his lunch breaks so that he and his wife could spend more time with his children at night, posting to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic under the moniker u/notakitchenbthrow. After the man overheard his wife making “demeaning” comments about him to her friends, things immediately changed.

There have been over 8,800 votes and over 1,500 comments on the topic.

“My wife brought a few of her girlfriends over for cocktails a couple weeks ago,” the man explained. “I was watching TV in the other room, but I could hear them talking and laughing, and I overheard my wife say something about how she has trained me so well that I come home on my lunch break to clean the dishes, and she referred to me as her “dish b**ch.” “It irritated me tremendously. Even if she was only playing around with her pals, it felt insulting to me, as if she was putting me down so she could appear bigger in front of her friends,” he continued.

The man decided not to do the dishes during his lunch break the next day. “[Your] ‘dish b**ch’ [is]on strike,” he told his wife when she questioned why. He proceeded to tell her how offended he was by her words, but she insisted that she was only “joking.” “I told her I wanted to believe her,” he continued, “but I honestly don’t think she was joking.” He would no longer do the dishes during his lunch break after that.

This, of course, resulted in a fight between the couple, with his wife accusing him of “overreacting” and “being an a**hole.”

“I told her respect goes both ways,” the man added, “and she doesn’t get to throw me down to her pals to make herself feel bigger.”

