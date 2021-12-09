After his wife ‘had to keep’ her maiden name, a guy demanded that his son take his surname.

After his wife was “allowed” to maintain her maiden name after marriage, a father-to-be has come under fire for suggesting his son should not have both of his parents’ surnames.

On Wednesday, the man, under the handle Vice-1991, posted his predicament to Reddit’s famed Am I the A**hole? topic, where he has received a barrage of abuse.

The 32-year-old claimed that he and his 30-year-old wife have been together for three years and that she is from a place where “women get to keep their maiden names after marriage.”

This generated friction with his family, who thought his wife was “disrespectful” for continuing to use her maiden name, but the guy said they “happily got over it.”

When the couple learned they were expecting a son, the question of names came up again.

“I sat with my wife down and told her that my son is going to get my last name and explained so that there is no confusion,” the father-to-be wrote. “She disagreed and said no and came up with a compromise which was that our son gets both our last names but I declined explaining how awkward and confusing and just complicated that would be.”

Despite his wife’s backing, he thought a double-barrelled surname with a first and middle name would be too long.

“I said no and told her we’d just have to do what most families here do and go by the father’s last name,” he continued.

“She threw a fit calling me selfish and accusing me of treating her as if she as a mother gets less or no say,” he alleges. “But I reminded her that she gets to maintain her maiden name and so we’re even,” he adds.

He went on to explain that his wife accused him of holding her name against her, and that it was her right to pick the surname for their son, just as it was her right to choose her own.

"I apologized but I cannot accept this compromise, especially given how my family will react," I responded, telling her to simply go with it.