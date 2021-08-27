After his wife ‘begged’ for life support not to be turned off, a 39-year-old man survives COVID.

After his wife refused to switch off his life support system while he was on the verge of death, a 39-year-old man has come up about surviving COVID-19.

According to Teesside Live, Adam Banks of the United Kingdom was put on a ventilator days after being brought to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 in January. His wife Marie stated at the time that she believed he would be given oxygen and sent home from the hospital.

She said, “I never dreamed it would turn out the way it did.”

Her spouse was in the hospital for three months, five weeks of which he was in a coma.

Banks’ lungs had compressed to around 90% of their original size, and his wife, the mother of their two teenage children, was offered the choice of shutting off his life support.

Banks stated, “She declined and urged them to come up with another choice.”

Banks would be moved to a separate hospital and linked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment, it was decided.

Both an ECMO and a ventilator are life support machines, however an ECMO is a more advanced version. A ventilator can help or control breathing, whereas an ECMO removes, oxygenates, and replaces blood in the body so that the heart and lungs can rest.

People should be aware of the warning indications of severe COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seek medical care as soon as possible. They are: difficulty breathing; chronic pain or pressure in the chest; feeling suddenly bewildered; inability to wake up or stay awake; and pale, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on the person’s skin tone.

Certain patients are at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, which can necessitate hospitalization and the use of a ventilator.

Adults over the age of 65, as well as those with underlying medical issues, fall into this category. Coronavirus, on the other hand, can cause major illness and even death in otherwise healthy persons.

After being taken off the ECMO machine, Banks claimed he was paralyzed from the neck down.

“I hadn’t eaten in two and a half months, and my voice box had collapsed due to the treatment, so I returned to intensive care for two weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.