After his Twitter account was suspended, Aubrey Huff slammed the “Liberal Karens.”

Aubrey Huff’s Twitter account has been suspended, the former MLB star announced on Monday night.

The 44-year-old two-time World Series champion took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a message that the account had been suspended, along with a few choice comments for those he blames for the ban.

“It finally happened!” he wrote. On @twitter, the beta cucks and liberal Karens despise it when individuals speak the truth or profit from their liberal platforms! “Follow my IG backup @aubreyhuff official because it’s no doubt coming soon here!” Huff informed his 278,000 Instagram followers in readiness for a same fate on his account. This is a badge of honor for me! I’m not going to stop! Don’t you think so, patriots? “#banned #twitter #freedom #freespeech #america #fight #dontquit,” he concluded with a series of hashtags. In the hours leading up to his Twitter suspension, Huff moved to Instagram to share footage of himself attending an anti-vaccination event.

Huff is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter after the USS Cole was stormed. On January 6, the Capitol will be open to the public.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.