After his photo went viral, Dwayne Johnson was stunned by a lookalike cop.

Several days after his photos went viral, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally seen a photo of the Alabama cop who has a striking likeness to him.

Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Patrol, who, like Johnson, had bulging muscles and a shaved head, became a social media sensation in August after his photo was circulated on Facebook and TikTok.

And on Monday, Johnson became the latest social media user to notice Fields when he saw a Bleacher Report tweet claiming that he and the cop look “exactly” alike.

Johnson, who was apparently taken aback by the likeness, commented on Twitter, “Oh s***!” Wow. The guy on the left is a lot more attractive. Brother, stay safe and thank you for your service.”

“One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ’em… #ericfields,” Johnson said, offering to drink his own brand of tequila with Fields in the future.

Fields replied with a photo of himself carrying a bottle of Teremana and the caption, “Thanks brother & cheers.”

Fields made the rounds on social media earlier this month after his employer posted a photo of him on Facebook.

The photo, which showed Fields standing with a Walmart employee, was captioned, “This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason and stated him he wanted to meet our Deputy who people say looks like ‘The Rock.'”

“Sgt. Mason forwarded it to Lieutenant Fields, who was delighted to see him at the Hartselle Wal-mart. Tyler is one of their many dedicated employees, and it was a pleasure to meet him and several of his colleagues!”

Fields, 37, told The Birmingham News that his resemblance to Johnson, 49, has long been a “running joke” among his coworkers, and that he’s also been compared to another movie star.

Fields says, “I’ve been dubbed The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.” This is a condensed version of the information.