After his father stole his allowance for cigarettes, the internet backed Mom in her decision to stop giving his son allowance.

An allowance provides financial independence to children, but a Redditor expressed her displeasure when she discovered that her unemployed husband was taking their son’s allowance money to spend on himself.

SugarRush599’s post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section, in which she details the situation, has received over 9,000 votes and 1,000 comments.

“By mistake, I learned that my husband has been diverting money from our son to buy his own things, such as cigarettes or a drink,” she wrote. “Whenever our son had money, he’d approach him and say he’d buy him everything he wanted, but he’d end up spending it on something else, something for him rather than our son.” Her spouse offers to purchase their son things with his allowance money, but does not respond to his son’s demands, according to the Redditor. This went on for two months, she stated, until her son informed her.

“Turns out my hubby asked not to tell mother because she’d get furious with him and he’d get in trouble,” SugarRush599 wrote. “He promised to fetch him his stuff but he never does.”

The couple got into a fight, and her husband claimed that he always got their son what he wanted. He said that what he takes is “gas money,” but the Redditor refused to budge.

“I scolded him for taking advantage of our son and stealing money meant for him, saying he was acting like a thief but worse when stealing from his own son,” she said.

SugarRush599 informed her husband that she would no longer be giving their son an allowance and would instead take care of his needs. Her husband argued that she was preoccupied with work and that if she stopped giving their son money, he would dislike her.

“To take away the allowance, he keeps calling me callous and financially controlling,” she ended.

Several others expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation in the comments section.

A Redditor replied, “I think your problem is lot deeper than the allowance issue.” “What your husband is doing is a complete betrayal of your trust.” SugarRush599 should be concerned about more than “stealing,” according to another, because her spouse asked their son to hold secrets from his mother.

