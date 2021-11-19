After his death at the age of 72, legendary photographer Mick Rock received tributes.

Mick Rock, the iconic music photographer who died at the age of 72, has received a flood of tributes.

The photographer, often known as “the Man Who Shot the 70s,” is responsible for some of the most iconic photos in music, having shot notable rock luminaries such as Lou Reed, David Bowie, and Queen.

Rock’s family confirmed the news with a message on his official Twitter account.

“We share our beloved psychedelic rebel Mick Rock has made the Jungian voyage to the other side with the heaviest of hearts,” the statement stated.

Nathalie Rock (photo) Mick Rock (@TheRealMickRock) November 19, 2021 pic.twitter.com/I50ofDuO0r “Those who had the pleasure of being in Mick’s company know that he was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot the 1970s.'” He was a photographic poet—a true force of nature who spent his days doing what he loved in his own deliciously absurd way.” “When Mick was behind the camera, the stars seemed to simply align for him; feeding off the particular charisma of his subjects electrified and fuelled him,” it said. His intention was always clear. His attention was always completely focused.

“A man obsessed with images, he absorbed visual beings through his lens and submerged himself in their work, resulting in some of rock music’s most spectacular visuals.”

“Let us not mourn the death, but rather celebrate Michael David Rock’s amazing life and extraordinary achievements,” the message said. We must respectfully request that the privacy of his closest and dearest be maintained at this time, while you do so in your own way. As a result, no more comments will be made.” Many of the photographs taken by the London-born photographer became legendary album covers, including Queen II, Raw Power by Iggy Pop and The Stooges, and Transformer by Lou Reed.

Snoop Dogg, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Miley Cyrus have all been shot by Rock in recent years.

“Legendary photographer Mick Rock has died at the age of 72,” said Eric Alper, a spokesperson for the music industry. “Unless he took your shot, you weren’t a superstar.” Mick Rock, a legendary photographer, died at the age of 72.

You. This is a condensed version of the information.