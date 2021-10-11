After his death at the age of 58, ‘Oz’ star Granville Adams received tributes.

Granville Adams, who played Zahir Arif in the HBO prison drama Oz, has died at the age of 58 following a long battle with cancer.

Adams, lovingly known as “Granny,” died on Sunday, according to a statement posted on his Instagram account.

“Today our dear Granville Adams passed away and is now with God,” said a statement on Adams’ account, which included a photo of him. “Granny has ascended to the heavens after a long and valiant struggle with cancer.

“Gran spent his final days surrounded by his family, friends, and loved ones. Christina was by his side the entire time, and when he died, she was alone with him.

“Granny is finally at ease and no longer suffers. He fought till the end with unrivaled strength, beauty, and grace, putting his family first until the very end.

“We are all incredibly proud to have known Granville, who epitomizes the phrase “to know him is to love him.” Everyone who knew Granville was aware of his exceptional human kindness. Every life he touched was enriched as a result.

“Granville was a kind man who placed people before himself and was recognized for his generosity and selflessness. Granville, who is always the light of the party, would not want us to be unhappy! Granny would want us to smile and remember the good moments we had with him, as well as to pass on the love we learned from him!” Granny may have left the building, but he will live on in our hearts for the rest of our lives! We asked him to show us a sign when he crossed to the opposite side just before he passed.

“Friends and relatives who had gathered at the hospice and hospital after he died proceeded to dine and talk about Granny. There was a tremendous rainstorm as we sat and ate, which stopped after 30 minutes to reveal a spectacular double rainbow directly in front of us.

“We knew it was Granny at that time, sharing love like he does… We love you Gran forever and ever!”

We are preparing his memorial service and will provide guidance. Please love one another as Granville loves us all! Rest In Power [emojis of folded hands, heart, and rainbow].” Showrunner and executive producer for Oz. This is a condensed version of the information.