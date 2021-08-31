After his boxing victory, Jake Paul declares himself “The Face of the Fight Game.”

Following his victory over Tyron Woodley in their highly anticipated boxing match, Jake Paul has branded himself “the face of the fight game.”

When the YouTuber-turned-boxer met former UFC champion Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse venue in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, he won by split decision.

Paul attracted the attention of his 4 million Twitter followers to his new bio, which declares that he is “the face” of the fighting world, on Monday night.

“When I put such s*** in my bio, I’m not simply saying it for the sake of saying it,” he added. Make the calculations and debate. and when it’s all done, you’ll agree.”

Paul wrote on Instagram on Sunday that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had shared a post about his fight, writing: “The Rock put me on his Instagram… Now I’m free to go.”

“Updated status: Retired boxer,” Paul tweeted hours later, referring to his brother Logan Paul, who has also dabbled with boxing.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, appears to be far from finished with his pugilistic adventure, as he consented to a rematch with Woodley over the weekend—on one unusual condition.

“It’s up to Jake and me to get it back. I’d like a rematch. According to the BBC, Woodley remarked on the night of their fight, “I felt like I won.”

“If you get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul,’ we’ll run it back,” Paul said, eliciting approval from Woodley.

Paul had already defeated AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren in boxing contests, while Woodley was making his boxing debut on the night.

After defeating Anthony Taylor, Paul’s sparring partner, in an undercard event on Sunday night, Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s younger brother, challenged Paul to a fight.

“Let’s get it on Jake,” says the narrator. Tommy Fury, who made his U.S. debut over the weekend and won by unanimous decision, said, “I’ve done my bit, you do yours.”

