After his boss tried to force him to work Thanksgiving and Christmas, a worker was praised for quitting.

Brandon received a message from John informing him that he will be needed at work for the rest of the year because another employee had “quit without warning.”

“I’m going to need you to come in during Thanksgiving this year since we’re terribly behind,” John explained. “Don’t be surprised if you have to come in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well,” he warned.

While working over the holidays is normal in some fields, Brandon had a legitimate reason to be irritated by his boss’s requests.

Brandon responded, "I previously told you three weeks ago that I needed that week off, and you agreed." "Are you now reconsidering?" Brandon gave John an ultimatum almost immediately: "I will not be working Thanksgiving, and if you ask again, I will not be working for you at all." The threat didn't sit well with John, who told Brandon, "The least you can do is come in," and warned him that his "PTO (paid time off) has been refused." "I'm not inviting you in," John clarified. "I'm telling you, you've had to." Brandon kept his word, saying, "And I'm telling you, you won't have any workers at all now." "I've given up." frenzzzykid, the original poster, told Reddit that he had "never told a boss off like this" and that it "felt wonderful." The alleged dialogue has received over 123,000 upvotes, with many people citing it as an example of the "Great Resignation." According to statistics released by the United States Bureau of Labor in September, a record 4.3 million workers abandoned their positions in August, bringing the total number of people who have quit their jobs to almost 20 million since April.