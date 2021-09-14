After her vaccine tweets, Nicki Minaj tells Meghan McCain to ‘Eat S***.’

Nicki Minaj responded to critics of her COVID-19 vaccine impotence claim on Twitter, ordering Meghan McCain to “eat s***.”

The rapper startled fans when she said she would not be attending the Met Gala because she is unprotected against coronavirus and did not want to obtain the vaccine just for the event, preferring to do “further research.”

“They want you to be vaccinated for the Met,” the “Anaconda” rapper said on Twitter. It won’t be for the Met if I get vaccinated. It’ll be when I’m satisfied that I’ve done enough research. I’m currently working on it. In the meantime, stay safe, my loves. Wear the mask with the two strings around your head and face. “Not that haphazard one.”

Minaj was met with quick outrage, with many criticizing her decision not to be vaccinated.

This prompted the 38-year-old to provide an odd narrative to illustrate her apprehension about having the vaccine, stating that a family member in Trinidad has a friend who received the vaccine and experienced a severe reaction that rendered him impotent.

“My cousin in Trinidad would not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

Minaj’s claim has already been disproved by a public health expert, thus the tweet caused a bit of a stir on Twitter.

Meghan McCain, a panelist on The View, was one of the celebrities who slammed Minaj’s impotence anecdote.

“That’s completely enough internet for today,” the TV personality added after retweeting the rapper’s remark.

You should eat crap https://t.co/s9RViCue3A

September 14, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

McCain was instantly retaliated against by Minaj, who told her to “eat s***.”

McCain responded even more, criticizing Minaj for using her position to propagate false information and mocking her rivalry with fellow rapper Cardi B.

McCain wrote, “You have a vast platform and have just propagated unprecedented vaccination reluctance to your people.” “It is not only extremely reckless, but it is also very sad. I hope you, like me, eventually speak with doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha. People. This is a condensed version of the information.