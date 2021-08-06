After her vaccinated husband died of COVID, a woman warns that masks should still be used.

After her vaccinated husband died of COVID-19, a woman in Nevada is urging people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to continue wearing masks and practicing healthy distance.

Julie Mikeworth told KLAS that her late husband, Bob, was infected with the virus and died within weeks of contracting it.

Julie said, “To have witnessed what it did to him in such a short period.”

Bob was in his 70s and deemed high-risk, yet despite being properly vaccinated, he was unable to resist COVID-19 once infected.

Julie described Bob’s hospitalization as “I don’t think people comprehend what that emotion is.” “You’re helpless because you can’t see them.”

Bob and Julie, who had been married for 35 years, both got sick at the same time, but Julie’s symptoms were minor and her recovery was swift, which she attributed to the vaccine.

Julie mourned, “In the end, he wanted me to let everyone know.” “People need to realize you can’t let your guard down,” says the narrator.

She said her message is simple: wear a mask and get vaccinated if you can as she tries to navigate life without the man she loves.

She shouted, “Stop talking politics!” “Stop talking about it and simply do it.”

According to a survey by the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA), unvaccinated patients account for 95 percent of their hospitalized cases.

According to the NHA report, “unvaccinated COVID-19 patients continue to occupy southern Nevada hospitals, adding to hospital overcrowding and staffing shortages.”

Nevada Health Response issued a statement on Tuesday stating that mask guidelines were in force throughout the state. “In counties with considerable or high transmission, the CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings,” according to the statement.

The state of Nevada is automatically implementing the latest CDC guidelines pertaining to masks as a statewide requirement, according to Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021).

“This is the longest I’ve ever been away from him,” Mikeworth said, urging people to follow the rules. He was the most trustworthy and honest person you’d ever meet.”

She continued, “You don’t want to go through what I went through.”

The Delta variation is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in the United States, spreading across all 50 states. This is a condensed version of the information.