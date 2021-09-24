After her unvaccinated daughter died, her mother urges people to get COVID shots.

Kimberly Delaine is hoping that her daughter’s death from COVID-19 at the age of 22 will inspire others to “do the right thing” and get the vaccine.

When Delaine and her daughter, Jordyn Townsend, both of Bessemer, Alabama, tested positive for coronavirus on August 16, they had both avoided the immunization.

Jordyn’s condition worsened, and she spent her final birthday at the University of Alabama Medical West Hospital in Birmingham, where she died eight days after being diagnosed with the virus.

Delaine was not allowed to visit her dying daughter’s bedside due to the disease’s extremely contagious nature.

“The doctor was good enough to contact me on Facetime,” Delaine told local television station WVTM in a sad interview.

“She Facetimed me, and I glanced at it and said, ‘Ma’am, you did a great job, but Jordyn isn’t there.’ ‘She’s gone to greatness,’ says the narrator.

She expresses regret for their apprehension about being stabbed due to “uncertainties,” but no specifics concerning their concerns have been provided.

“I’m proud of [my daughter], but I miss her terribly, and I want everyone to know to put their masks on and do the right thing,” Delaine added.

Population dwindling

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 684,0688 persons in the United States perished after getting the coronavirus as of Friday, September 24.

Alabama has the highest number of deaths from the virus per capita, with 2.74 deaths per 100,000.

As a result, the population of the southeastern United States state has shrunk for the first time in its history.

“Our state genuinely shrank in 2020, based on the figures that we have able to put together, and actually by quite a bit,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said in a Friday press conference, according to The Guardian.

“We believe that 2020 will be the first year in our state’s history where there are more deaths than births.”

The mother’s bereavement comes as the head of the Alabama Hospital Association pleads with lawmakers to prioritize hospital funding.

Dr. Don Williamson, who was contacted for comment by this website, believes that financial strains brought on by the virus may force some hospitals to close their doors to patients.

“What I am,” he is quoted as saying. This is a condensed version of the information.