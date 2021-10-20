After her unemployed husband called her “lazy,” the internet backed her decision to WFH.

After she recounted in a now-viral Reddit post that her unemployed husband called her “lazy” for opting to work from home, commenters rushed to her rescue.

“AITA [Am I The A**hole] for opting to work at home when my Zoom meetings bother my husband?” said user u/throwawaypigsty on the popular Reddit forum “Am I The A**hole.” Nearly 19,000 votes and over 4,000 comments have been cast on the post.

The Redditor mentioned at the start of the post that her employer allowed all staff to work from home. She said she felt safer going remote because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

“The issue and tension is that I often have two or three one-hour Zoom sessions per day,” she explained. “I wear headphones, but I do talk for a portion of the time. I shut the door, but my husband, who is in the next room, is disturbed by the commotion.” Her husband is out of work. As a result, he is also at home all day.

“He always tells me I’m selfish for staying at home and bothering him when I could go to work,” she continued. He also suggested she was “too lazy to attend to the workplace,” according to the post, and rejected her “health issues” as psychosis.

She admitted that she feels bad but is unsure what to do about it.

During the pandemic, many workers around the world were forced to work from home. Of course, many people were obliged to work alongside their partners as a result of this.

Sophia Benoit, GQ’s sex and relationship columnist, visited with people who worked with their partners before the pandemic to find out “what it’s like and how they make it work.”

Respondents encouraged couples to keep their workstations distinct, explain their schedules to one another, and avoid distracting one another in order to avoid conflict.

“Obviously, you should give your partner space during conference calls and critical meetings,” Benoit added, “but you should also respect their work hours throughout the day.”

"Split up if you have the space in your residence!" Benoit went on to say. "Use headphones if you're stuck working in the same area, be especially courteous of noise and interruptions, and try to carve out distinct nooks that are solely yours." She claims to work in a separate room, according to the Redditor.