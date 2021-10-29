After her sister’s breakup with Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid shares a self-improvement post.

Hours after her sister, Gigi Hadid, was believed to have separated from Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid wrote a post on her Instagram account about self-improvement.

People reported on Thursday that the couple, who originally became romantically linked in November 2015, had ended their romance.

The post was released shortly after TMZ alleged that former One Direction star Malik “hit” the Hadid sisters’ mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a feud last week—charges Malik “vehemently” rejects.

Bella, 25, uploaded the enigmatic picture on her Instagram Story on Thursday, as reports regarding the claims and couple’s love status spread.

“I can do nothing for you except work on myself,” the model wrote with an artwork of a nude lady meditating on the beach while facing the sun. You can’t help me unless you work on yourself.” Gigi Hadid’s elder sister, Gigi Hadid, 26, made a statement about the claims surrounding Malik, with whom the supermodel shares a 13-month-old daughter, Khai, earlier on Thursday.

“Gigi is exclusively concerned with Khai’s best interests,” a spokesman told People. During this moment, she requests privacy.” In a statement posted to Twitter shortly after the charges were published on TMZ’s website, Malik emphasized the former couple’s daughter.

“As you all know, I am a private guy,” he stated in the statement, “and I very much want to establish a secure and quiet atmosphere for my daughter to grow up in.” “A location where intimate family matters aren’t exposed for all to see on the public stage.”

“I agreed not to defend allegations arising from an altercation I had with a family member of my spouse’s who visited our home when my partner was gone several weeks ago in order to secure that space for her.”

He went on to talk about his unsuccessful attempts to keep a “calm family environment” for his daughter’s sake, and he chastised the “divisiveness” that had instead entered their life.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it appears there is ‘divisiveness’ for the time being, despite my efforts to restore us to a calm family setting that would allow me to co-parent my daughter in the manner she deserves.” This is a condensed version of the information.