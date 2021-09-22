After her horse kicked her, a woman claims she was told to sue her own horse.

Pinkie, 25, who describes herself as a horse rider for television and cinema, came to Twitter on September 21 to explain that she had been sent to the emergency hospital as a result of the mishap.

“My horse kicked me in the head last month and sent me to the ER,” she captioned a photo of a letter reportedly provided from her insurance provider. My insurance company advises me to sue him.”

A page on Third Party Liability is highlighted in the photo, and the self-described cowgirl has highlighted a line.

“No accident-related benefits will be provided under any coverage of the Plan if your or your Dependent’s injury or wellbeing was, in any manner, caused by a third person who may lawfully be accountable or responsible for the injury or illness.”

While the disclaimer of referring to a “third party who may be legally liable” applies, and horses are unlikely to be legally culpable, it’s still entertaining to have sent this to the California woman.

Pinkie has also alerted the reader to two phrases on a second paper, which are also visible in the snapshot that can be viewed here: “The provider’s diagnostic suggests that these medical services were the result of an accident or may have been caused by another person or third party.”

“If this is the case, MPI [Motion Picture Industry] has a right to payment from any recovery or settlement you receive.”

Before referring to “another person or third party,” the wording do allow for the possibility that it was an accident.

The tweet has received over 33,000 likes and 3,700 retweets, as well as numerous comments.

Many people on the internet find the idea of suing her own horse amusing, with one Twitter user, Ethikos_, writing: “Horses don’t have attorneys, therefore this is amazing, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

Ferbalerb, for example, joked, “I kicked you.” This is a condensed version of the information.