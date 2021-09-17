After her friends drop out, the bride recruits a stranger on Facebook to be her bridesmaid.

A wedding is a special day for every bride-to-be, so she naturally wants to spend it with her closest friends and family.

Mollie Knight, who lives in Florida, didn’t let the fact that more than half of her bridesmaids had dropped out get her down.

Instead, she opted to replace those who were unable to attend due to financial or familial obligations by posting a call for a new bridesmaid on social media.

On September 9, Knight inquired on The Wedding Connection, a Facebook page for brides, whether anyone wanted to be a bridesmaid at a stranger’s wedding (my wedding) in 67 days.

“No? Why are so many people abandoning the [sad-face emoji] [crying-face emoji]?”

The community reacted positively to her courageous action, with over 600 ladies expressing interest in becoming a part of her wedding.

“I just maybe was wanting for people to sort of sympathize a little bit, or be like, ‘Hey, you know, best of luck,’” Knight, who lives in Jacksonville, told a local news source. “Or, ‘If I weren’t so far away, I would.’

“However, I never expected so many women to say, ‘Oh, yeah.'” Hello there, there. I purchased a gown. Oh, I’m available. I’ll be there right away.’

Catlin Gesford, for example, responded on the post, writing: “Where you at? I have a flight voucher that I must use. I enjoy tearing it up on the dance floor as well!”

“I’m in Jax if you haven’t found somebody yet!” Kait Nichols said. I recently married in June, so I understand the importance of your bridesmaids!!”

“I’m down,” McKenzie Albrecht added. I’ll play the role of an old childhood pal… I can concoct some fantastic tales about us”growing up together.”

Knight continued, “I got everything under the sun that you can imagine except hate,” describing the responses as “very heartwarming.” There was no negativity in it for me. There is no animosity. It was the last thing I anticipated to happen.”

After sifting through the comments, Knight and her sister chose Kylee Cook, who lives in Tampa and is close to Jacksonville.

Cook told Initially Coast News that she felt awful for her when she first read the message, saying, “I felt bad for her.” ‘What would happen if this were my wedding?’ I wondered.

“I’m also organizing my wedding, and This is a brief summary.