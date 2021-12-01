After her father claims she isn’t his, the internet backs a teen who refuses to take a paternity test.

Paternity tests are more widespread in the United States than many people know, despite their appearance on daytime talk shows.

According to the National Library of Medicine, up to 300,000 paternity tests are performed in the United States each year to determine whether a man is the biological father of a child.

According to Jared Rosenthal, CEO and creator of Health Street, “up to 1 in 3 men who suspect they are not the father are correct,” and roughly 3% of all fathers in the United States are raising children who are not their own.

According to Rosenthal, these guys have been the victims of “paternity fraud” in many situations. “Paternity fraud occurs when a woman deceives a man into believing he is the father of her child when she knows he is not,” he explained.

A 16-year-old girl explained the circumstances that have led her father to believe she is “not his genuine daughter” in a post to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread.

“When I was eight years old, my mother fled away to another country with some guy, and my father has recently become convinced that she was cheating on him long before that, and that I’m truly someone else’s baby,” she wrote.

“He continues saying that paternity fraud is a significant problem and that he needs a paternity test to make sure he isn’t being duped into raising another man’s child.”

The girl expressed her disappointment with his newfound assumptions, emphasizing that she is not a "difficult kid" who gets "excellent marks" while avoiding the other temptations of young adulthood. She wrote, "Why does it feel like he's so anxious for me not to be his?" "Does he despise being my father?" Despite the fact that she is "very sure" she is his daughter since they "look similar," she admits to being "frightened" of what would happen if she isn't and has thus far refused to submit to the tests. "Would he lose interest in me? Is he going to throw me out? I don't know where I'm going "she's the one.