After her family notices unusual changes in her face, a six-year-old girl dies of cancer.

After her parents observed an unusual difference in her face at a family lunch, a six-year-old child died of a rare kind of brain cancer.

Acacia Surridge-Hill, a native of Crewe in northwestern England, died on November 28th, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

After her parents noticed something weird on her face, the young girl was diagnosed with cancer in September 2020.

The parents observed their daughter’s eye was almost closed and her lips was skewed to one side when the family was having a dinner together.

The parents took their six-year-old to the doctor, who diagnosed him with Bell’s Palsy, which is an inexplicable bout of facial muscular weakness or paralysis.

However, her mother, Carly Surridge, 32, insisted on a scan for the six-year-old. The scan indicated a tumor in her brain when they did so.

Doctors ran more scans and performed an operation before determining that the youngster had a diffuse midline glioma, a rare central nervous system tumor that starts in the brain or spinal cord.

According to the National Cancer Institute, these tumors are classified as Grade IV, which means they are malignant (cancerous) and rapidly expanding. They have the ability to move to different parts of the CNS and infiltrate surrounding tissue.

Double vision, difficulty swallowing, weakness on one or both sides of the body, and loss of balance are all symptoms of this form of malignancy.

Surridge-Hill endured treatment after being diagnosed with cancer to reduce the tumor’s growth, but doctors only gave the kid months to live.

“She was diagnosed in September last year, and we were told she could have 12 months to live, but it was more likely to be six to nine months,” her mother told Stoke-on-Trent Live. She lived for a total of 15 months after being unwell. She was a courageous, strong, and driven woman.” Doctors told the family in November that the infant had only weeks to live, and they began to prepare for the worst.

"She was entirely paralyzed and had lost all motion," her mother explained. "She had a PPod, which was like a miniature throne, and that was her particular support chair." She slept in our and sat in there during the day.