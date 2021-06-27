After her explosive court testimony, every celebrity will rally around Britney Spears.

After Britney Spears gave a stinging court statement against her conservatorship, celebrities have rallied behind her.

The 39-year-old told a judge about the conditions she has been living in for the past 13 years, and how her father has had complete control over her life.

Fans were appalled by the horrible facts Spears detailed, including being transferred to a mental health facility as punishment for not working and being forced to take harsh medication and birth control.

Celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Justin Timberlake have come out in favor of the artist.

Jamie Spears, her father, was also concerned by the singer’s allegations, according to his attorney.

“He is sorry to watch his daughter suffer and in such much pain,” according to a statement presented in court. “Mr. Spears is devoted to his daughter and misses her terribly.”

Mariah Carey, a fellow pop star, expressed her support for Spears early in her testimony.

Justin Timberlake

Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake has defended the singer and said the conservatorship is “not right.”

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he tweeted.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He added: “Jess [his partner Jessica Biel]and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Rose McGowan

Actress and advocate Rose McGowan called for an end to women being controlled.

She tweeted: “Britney Spears has every. This is a brief summary.