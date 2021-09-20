After her Emmy performance, Rita Wilson declared herself to be a better rapper than her son Chet.

Rita Wilson, who helped start the Primetime Emmy Awards with a rap performance on Sunday night, became a surprising hit.

The actress and singer, 64, performed a homage to hip-hop great Biz Markie, who died in July, alongside host Cedric the Entertainer and rapper-actors LL Cool J and Lil Dicky.

As the tune for Markie’s famous hit “Just A Friend” blasted through downtown Los Angeles’ L.A. Live, Wilson earned gasps of excitement from the audience as she demonstrated her lyrical flow while rapping about this year’s nominated shows.

Wilson confidently spat her bars to the camera as she made her way through the star-studded audience, with Pose star Billy Porter enthusiastically clapping to the distinctive, bass-heavy music and cheering her on.

“Who knew they had so much TV? Who knew they had so much TV?”

” Wilson, who starred in the film Sleepless in Seattle, rapped before giving a shout-out to the long-running children’s television show Sesame Street (without which, she argued, the song would be “incomplete”).

“There are so many characters that I adore. In reality, that’s Bert and Ernie’s business; we don’t care,” she continued, before tossing the final bars back up to her on-stage musical companions.

Wilson’s performance not only wowed her fellow celebs, but it also wowed the audience, who expressed their delight in droves on Twitter.

In fact, many people said that the actress handily outperformed Chet Hanks, the rapper son she has with actor Tom Hanks.

Chet Hanks’ mother (Rita Wilson) is a better rapper than he is! pic.twitter.com/92lErosFCk #Emmys

September 20, 2021 — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu)

In ten earnestly awful seconds, Rita Wilson surpassed Chet Hanks’ whole rap career.

September 20, 2021 — Mikey O’Connell (@mikeyoconnell)

Chet’s mixtape would still be better than Rita Wilson’s.

20 September 2021 — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh)

Sharing a video clip of the performance, journalist Afua S. Owusu wrote: “The mother (Rita Wilson) of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him!

”

The Hollywood Reporter writer tweeted, "Rita Wilson just exceeded son Chet Hanks' whole rap career in 10 sincerely awful seconds."