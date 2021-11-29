After her death at the age of 23, TikTok star Devan Nicole Elayda received tributes.

Devan Nicole Elayda, a TikTok star and Fresno State student who died suddenly on Saturday, has received tributes. She was 23 years old at the time.

Local authorities verified that the college student died as a result of a hit-and-run on Highway 180 near Cedar Avenue in Fresno, California.

The fashion and beauty influencer was well-known on TikTok, where she had over 50,000 followers, and on Instagram, where she had about 5,000 followers. Her friends and fans, who are paying respect to her on social media, have expressed their shock at her demise.

Elayda was driving down Highway 180 when she decided to swap seats with a fellow passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol and local news site Fox26News.

Elayda was killed by an oncoming vehicle, identified as a silver 2017-2020 Lexus IS, as she stepped out of the vehicle in the middle of the highway.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.