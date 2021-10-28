After her custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie wants to ‘Move Forward Cooperatively.’

After a court refused his petition to reconsider a verdict that stripped him of shared custody, Brad Pitt has suffered a major—and probably final—setback in his long-running child custody dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The couple chose a private judge, John W. Ouderkirk, to handle their case, as is customary in celebrity divorces. Ouderkirk and Pitt split custody of their five minor children 50/50 in May.

However, Jolie’s legal team requested that the judge be disqualified in July, claiming that he had failed to disclose his business links with Pitt’s counsel. The 2nd District Court of Appeal in California concurred, calling Ouderkirk’s actions a “ethical breach.” Pitt’s attorney told The Washington Newsday in early September that Pitt was seeking a reversal of the appeal court’s judgment, calling it “dangerous” and claiming it would hurt the children.

Pitt’s request has now been refused by the California Supreme Court.

Jolie’s lawyer, Robert Olson, told Entertainment Tonight that the Eternals star is “disappointed” with the current ruling “”welcomes” the decision and “is pleased that the family can again work together.”

“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and is relieved that immoral activity will not influence her children’s well-being. She applauds the decision of the California Supreme Court to deny review of the unanimous Court of Appeal ruling.” Olson continued: “Our judiciary prioritizes ethics and the best interests of children, as evidenced by California’s appellate courts, and will not allow judicial wrongdoing to benefit a party’s interests. Ms. Jolie is relieved that the family is now working together.” Pitt’s reps have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Pitt and Jolie are the parents of six children. Maddox, the eldest, is 20 years old. Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox are the five minors.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” the actor’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., said in a statement to The Washington Newsday in September.

The statement went on to say: “The lower court’s decision will reward and condone parties who are losing child custody disputes by enabling them to wait and see. This is a condensed version of the information.