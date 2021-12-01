After her conservatorship, Britney Spears says she needs “a lot of healing.”

After the recent termination of her contentious conservatorship, Britney Spears has acknowledged that she still has “a lot of healing” to do.

On November 12, a judge determined that the pop star, 39, was no longer bound by the agreement that had seen her personal and financial actions supervised by others since 2008.

In an Instagram post released on Tuesday, the mother of two frankly discussed aspects of her life as she continues to acclimate to her newfound freedom.

‘The’ “The vocalist of “Toxic” posted a text graphic with the words “Intention.” Clear your head. Your focus should be laser-like. Make your intentions known. The combination of clarity and ferocious intention is unstoppable.” In an accompanying post, she wrote: “My word of the week is intention… it can imply a lot of things… what do you plan to do today??? What is your intention by doing so… and it is also known to heal… with that said, my intention by reading this message and even writing this message about this lovely phrase is one thing and one thing alone… to help spread the word!!!!” My goal is to simply live in the hopes that if others see me write, dance, cry, laugh, sing, or simply speak, they will recognize me as a nice person…. period!!!! I’m hoping that just thinking about a dream and not having one for so long has sparked my enthusiasm since I couldn’t be here with the instruments of deception… manipulation… not the appropriate medication at all!!!!” She went on to say: “My goal is to inspire people… I recognize how fortunate I am to be alive and well today!!!! I struggled for it for a very long period.

“I’m grateful for that, but I still require a great deal of healing!!!! Not therapy, but the kind of healing that comes from the inside out!!!! I have faith in myself and intend to do my best…. period!!!! That’s all I’ve got… a plan!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss” Spears said she was on the “proper medication” following the end of her conservatorship in an Instagram post on Monday.

