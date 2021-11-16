After Heath Freeman’s death at the age of 41, celebrities pay tribute to him.

Heath Freeman, who played serial killer Howard Epps on the hit TV drama Bones for two seasons, has died at the age of 41.

Joe S. Montifiore, the actor’s manager, announced Freeman’s death, calling him a “extraordinarily skilled actor and producer, superb cook, and man with the most contagious and amazing laugh.”

In a statement to Deadline, Montifiore added, “We are terribly devastated at the passing of our dear Heath Freeman.” “He leaves an everlasting imprint in our hearts as a wonderful human being with an ardent and soulful spirit.” Montifiore continued: “His life was marked by profound loyalty, affection, and generosity toward his family and friends, as well as a remarkable zest for life. He was ecstatic about the next step of his career and immensely proud of his current cinematic work.

“His illustrious legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinary actor and producer, brilliant cook, and man with the most contagious and stunning laugh will live on in perpetuity. To all who knew and loved him, may his memory be a gift.” Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA, was one of the first to post about Freeman’s passing, sharing a photo of herself posing with the actor on Sunday on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my great friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding cook, and a solid friend.” “You will be sorely missed, and I will treasure every wonderful moment we shared… and there were many!! Good luck, #ataloss.” Freeman “passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin,” she told one of Moakler’s followers when asked how he died. “Godspeed dear buddy, I shall miss your humor and cherish our fantastic times… ty for making this life fascinating and enjoyable @heathfreeman #heartbroken,” Moakler wrote on Twitter in homage to Freeman. div class=”style”> “flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width:. background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width:. This is a condensed version of the information.