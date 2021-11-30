After having a miscarriage on Thanksgiving, a woman is dumped via text and seeks advice.

After a miscarriage on Thanksgiving, a woman took to Reddit to reveal how she was discarded through text, and the internet is enraged on her behalf.

The woman explained that she was “5ish weeks pregnant” when she “began the miscarriage process” last Thursday in the message, which was shared by an account called Brave Captain7149.

She stated that she and her partner “were happy, we picked out baby names, we looked for a larger space to move into, he loved me” before everything happened.

“He’s been quite distant this Thanksgiving,” she continued, “I’m mourning HARD and he offers no consolation and gets upset when I display emotion.”

“I simply truly needed him to care and love me especially hard,” she said, explaining how she was affected by his behavior.

“I told him last night that I wanted more from him and that I needed his assistance.

“He texted me this morning and broke up with me, stating I’m poisonous and only try to make him feel horrible.” “Here I am, losing my baby and having a text message left behind.” The woman asked for “some support and advise” at the end of her post, which can be found here. Since it was uploaded on November 28, the tale has gotten a lot of attention on Reddit, with over 10,700 upvotes.

In addition, nearly 800 people have left supportive remarks in the comments section.

Miscarriages are more prevalent than you might believe, with 10 to 15% of pregnancies ending in miscarriage. The majority of miscarriages occur in the first trimester, before the 12th week of pregnancy.

“I’m kinda thankful my ex boyfriend never found out about my miscarriage, he was already horrible enough and that would’ve just worsened things,” one social media user, Diddlykongd, said.

“Everyone grieves in their own way, but the only thing that helped me heal that grief was time.” Things will get better if you cry it out as much as you need to.

“I’m still recuperating, but things are looking good, and if you need a friend right now, please feel free to dm [direct message]me.”

