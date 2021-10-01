After Halloween, What to Do With Pumpkins

Halloween is approaching, which means it’s time to start carving pumpkins into decorative Jack-O’-Lanterns.

Did you know, though, that pumpkins can be used after Halloween?

Every year, 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin wind up in landfills, according to Waste Dive.

Instead of tossing them out, you can feed them to local wildlife, compost them, or even use them to play games as an environmentally friendly alternative.

These are just a few of the unusual things you can do with pumpkins after Halloween.

Produce Compost

Because pumpkins are mainly water and breakdown quickly, they are great for composting.

You can tear them apart first to speed up the procedure.

You could even turn it into a family game of pumpkin bashing before tossing them in the compost bin.

Just make sure you get rid of all the seeds first so they don’t germinate and sprout new vines in your compost.

Make a Bird Feeder Out of It

Because the pumpkin has already been hollowed out for a Jack-O’-Lantern, you can easily turn it into a bird feeder to attract additional feathered visitors to your backyard.

Fill it with bird seed and hang it from a tree, or fill it with string and hang it from a tree.

Feed the Wildlife in Your Area

Your old pumpkins will be happily accepted by squirrels, deer, rabbits, and other creatures.

By chopping it up into tiny pieces and scattering it over your yard, you can feed local wildlife.

Pumpkin seeds are especially beneficial to foraging animals since they are thought to contain cucurbitacin, a compound that is commonly used to treat tapeworms and roundworms in livestock.

If you’ve painted your pumpkins, be careful not to do this because paint can be toxic to animals if eaten.

Make a donation

If you don’t want to leave it in your backyard for wildlife, contact local zoos, animal shelters, farms, or community gardens instead.

They can take them off your hands and give them to animals or compost them.

If you’re not sure where to start, visit the websites of pumpkin donation organizations such as Pumpkins for the People, which has been saving abandoned pumpkins since 2010 and distributing them to local nonprofits and compost centers.

