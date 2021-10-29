After Gigi Hadid’s split, Zayn Malik speaks out against the ‘divisiveness’ in his family.

In the wake of news that he and Gigi Hadid had split, Zayn Malik has spoken out about the “divisiveness” that has infiltrated his formerly “calm” family.

People claimed on Thursday that Malik, 28, and Hadid, 26, had split up after TMZ published allegations that he had “hit” her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a fight last week.

The charges have been “adamantly” refuted by Malik, who has emphasized his desire to maintain peace within his family for the sake of Khai, his 13-month-old daughter with Gigi Hadid.

“I firmly deny striking Yolanda Hadid,” Malik said in a statement. “I decline to offer any further specifics for the sake of my daughter, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false charges and move toward healing these family issues in private.”

In response to news that her relationship with Malik was ending, Gigi Hadid’s agent informed People in a statement: “Gigi is exclusively concerned with Khai’s well-being. During this moment, she requests privacy.” On Thursday, Malik, the singer of “Pillowtalk,” released another message on Twitter, in which he discussed his efforts to rebuild a “calm home environment” for the benefit of his daughter.

“As you all know, I am a private person who aspires to provide a safe and private environment for my daughter to grow up in,” he began his message. “A location where intimate family matters aren’t exposed for all to see on the public stage.

“I agreed not to defend claims coming from an altercation I had with a family member of my spouse’s who visited our home when my partner was gone several weeks ago in order to secure that space for her.

“This was and should be a private matter, but there appears to be ‘divisiveness’ for the time being, and despite my efforts to restore us to a calm family situation that would allow me to co-parent my daughter in the manner she deserves, it has been ‘leaked’ to the public.

“I am hoping, though, that the tough words expressed will bring healing to all parties involved, and I will continue to protect Khai and provide her with the privacy she requires. This is a condensed version of the information.