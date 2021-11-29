After getting into the owner’s fireplace, the cat undergoes a hilarious transformation.

Kitty went famous on Reddit after her owner’s brother, John Jacob, posted a series of before and after photos documenting her transformation.

Because of Kitty’s astonished expression in the accompanying photos, the post, headlined “My brother’s cat got into the fireplace,” has received over 19,000 upvotes on Reddit.

From CatsAreAssholes, my brother’s cat got into the fireplace.

Kitty transformed from a wonderfully white, fluffy cat to a definitely gray and black feline, with just her face remaining untouched from her fireplace excursion, as shown in the accompanying photographs.

“Enjoy your new gray cat,” remarked fuzzytradr. Snazzy SassyPie explained, “I thought it was two distinct cats.” Dinosupremo observed, “I just cackled out loud.” “It appears to be a whole different cat! Except for the face, it came out virtually perfectly colored. This is fantastic.” The cat’s surprised reaction was what made the picture so humorous for several users, like Nicksiee. He wrote, “That first picture destroyed me.” “That cat realizes it committed a mistake but is attempting to flee and pretend it never happened.” HumbleNecessary5433 concurred, calling it “the regret face.” Jacob told The Washington Newsday that he received the photos of Kitty from his brother after getting home from work to find a scene of total chaos—and a very dirty cat.

“He was out of the house and returned home to a messed-up cat with carpet tail prints all over the place,” he explained. “The fireplace was in a bad state. He was only able to take a photograph.” His brother quickly discovered that his cat had been “carting around the ash all over the house,” and that the destruction wasn’t limited to the area with the fireplace. Needless to say, cleaning up took a long time, with Kitty alone necessitating “an hour of cleaning with a water vacuum.” Thankfully, both the brothers—and the internet in general—were able to recognize the humor in the situation.

