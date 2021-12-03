After filming ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin said he ‘couldn’t give a s***’ about his career.

Following the tragic shooting on the set of the film Rust, Alec Baldwin declared he “couldn’t give a s***” about his profession.

It’s been almost two months since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film in New Mexico, when a pretend gun held by an actor accidentally discharged, killing her and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Now, Baldwin has given his first TV interview after the shooting, in which he discussed the shooting and his professional prospects.

The 63-year-old remarked in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired on Thursday night: “All I have is my family. To tell you the truth, I couldn’t care less about my job.” After that, Stephanopoulos questioned the actor if he thought his Hollywood career was “gone.” “It’s possible,” Baldwin stated, adding, “I asked myself, ‘Do I want to work much more after this?'” Is it really worth it?'” The actor also stated that he is unlikely to ever want to participate on another production with guns.

According to People, he went on to say: “Because we have two victims here, I want to make sure I don’t come across as the victim.

“Everything that happened that day leading up to this tragedy was driven by one idea: Halyna and I shared something profound: we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds.”

Baldwin insisted during the interview that he did not fire the prop gun that killed Hutchins.

“There was no pull of the trigger. I didn’t press the button. Never, ever would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger “Baldwin recounted the incident, visibly horrified.

He explained how he drew back and then released the hammer of the revolver, saying, “I’m holding the gun where she wanted me to hold it.”

“I told her, ‘I’m going to cock the gun in this scenario, do you want to see that?'” Baldwin explained. Hutchins, he claimed, told him to cock the rifle.

“The gun goes off when I let off of the hammer. I’ve never fired a shot, “he stated

Baldwin went on to say that he “Never in a million years. This is a condensed version of the information.