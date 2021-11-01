After filming of ‘Rust,’ Alec and Hilaria Baldwin pose with their children for Halloween.

Alec Baldwin posed for a Halloween photo with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and his six children on Sunday, as he continues to mourn the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On the set of his new film in New Mexico, star and producer Alec Baldwin unintentionally discharged a gun loaded with live ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

And, as an investigation into the facts behind the horrific tragedy continues, the actor spent Sunday with his six children, whom he shares with Hilaria Baldwin, as they dressed up in costume for the traditional celebrations.

His wife moved to Instagram to post a series of images of the family posing together, saying that taking care of their children’s needs after everything that had transpired had been a “tough experience.”

“Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to put it mildly,” she wrote. We came together today to give them a day off. Last-minute costumes…a bit of a jumble…but kids were so pleased, which melted my mama heart.” “Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos,” the yoga instructor and entrepreneur said. They present us with a [heart emoji]. We are sending you [love and pumpkin emojis].” The couple has four children: Carmen, eight, Maria Lucia Victoria, eight months (born via surrogate), Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo, fourteen months. Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger have a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who is 26 years old.

Alec Baldwin addressed the fatal shooting for the first time on camera on Saturday, calling Hutchins “my friend” as he chatted with members of the media in Manchester, Vermont.

As his wife filmed the interaction, Baldwin informed the gathering, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew, filming a film together and then this dreadful tragedy happened.”

“I’ve been warned numerous times not to make any remarks regarding the ongoing investigation,” he continued, before turning to the gathering and asking, “What other questions do you have other than that?”

Baldwin described the shooting as a “one in a trillion event,” noting that Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, is “overwhelmed with grief,” as he said: “There are incidental incidents on film sets from.” This is a condensed version of the information.