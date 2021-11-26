After fans were ejected, LeBron James stated that he will not tolerate ‘obscene gestures.’

After having two supporters removed from a game this week, LeBron James has stated that he would not tolerate obscenities from fans.

The NBA player has made headlines after an incident during Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, in which he had two hecklers sitting courtside removed from the game.

Security took a guy and a woman from the game after James pointed them out to the referee in viral footage in which the woman playfully parodied crying during her exit.

There have been rumors regarding what the hecklers said that prompted James’ outburst, but the athlete has not acknowledged what was said.

As a result of the event, the shooting guard has been dubbed “LeSnitch” on social media by NBA fans enraged by the scenario.

Despite not confirming the hecklers’ comments, James has confirmed that they were making obscene gestures and insults towards him while he was playing.

In his post-game interview, James said, “When vulgar gestures and language come into it, [it]can’t be condoned.”

“There’s a difference between rooting for your team and not wanting the other side to win, and there’s a difference between things I’d never say to a fan and things they shouldn’t say to me.”

James’ reps have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

When asked what about the interaction made him uncomfortable, James stated that he enjoys friendly rivalry, but that these supporters went too far.

“Nothing makes me uncomfortable,” he remarked. “It’s the difference between cheering on your own team and, you know, booing opponents and things of that type or not wanting your opponents to succeed, and then there are occasions when it crosses the line.”

The renowned performer has had a busy week. The 36-year-old was suspended for the first time in his 19-year career after an altercation with a fellow player during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

James was chastised for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face, resulting in a bloody injury.

Despite his protests that it was an accident, James was forced to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.