After Ezra Blount’s 9-year-old son died from Astroworld Crush, his family sues Travis Scott for $1 million.

According to his family’s attorney, Ben Crump, Ezra Blount died on Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

After suffering significant injuries in a crush of fans during a performance by Scott, the festival’s headliner, at the sold-out concert at Houston’s NRG Park on November 5, the kid was placed into a medically induced coma.

After being “kicked, steppe,” he had significant brain, kidney, and liver damage.