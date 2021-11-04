After ‘erroneously’ assuming the infection was COVID-19, a woman had both legs amputated.

After she “wrongly” presumed a blood infection for COVID-19, a 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was thrown into a coma and had both legs amputated.

Cher Little, of Connah’s Quay, Wales, claimed she got a headache and a fever earlier this year. She, on the other hand, rejected the symptoms as COVID-19 infection symptoms.

Her relatives later rushed the 47-year-old to the hospital after she acquired rashes and blisters on her skin, as well as purple lips. Doctors diagnosed her with Meningococcal Septicaemia and told her she only had a 20% chance of surviving.

Little was put into a 23-day medically induced coma. Her limbs, however, had to be amputated below the knee after they went black.

“I was in a coma and my organs had shut down,” Little claimed in an interview with The Sun. “It was touch and go for three weeks after being admitted to hospital.”

“I wish I had detected the signals that something was badly wrong and called an ambulance sooner, but we were in the midst of a pandemic, so I incorrectly assumed it was coronavirus and didn’t do a test until several days later.”

Meningococcal A kind of bacteria that causes meningitis causes septicaemia, a potentially lethal blood infection. The bacteria penetrates its host’s bloodstream, multiplying and causing damage to the blood vessel walls.

While the sickness is uncommon, it is also deadly. Meningococcal Septicaemia can kill a person within hours. Medical intervention, on the other hand, can help prevent debilitating complications in the early stages of the disease.

Fever, chills, weariness, cold hands and feet, severe aches or pains in the muscles, rapid breathing, and, in the later stages, a dark purple rash are all symptoms of Meningococcal Septicaemia. According to Very Well Health, the rash could be linked to skin degeneration or gangrene.

Infants, teenagers, and young adults are the most vulnerable to the disease. People aged 65 and up, on the other hand, have the greatest risk of death. People with a weakened immune system, as well as those who have recently gone to Sub-Saharan Africa, may be more susceptible to the rare disease.