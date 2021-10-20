After entering a Connecticut schoolyard during recess, a dog attacks and chases children.

According to accounts, a child was sent to the hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday after being attacked by a dog that wandered into a school playground during recess.

WFSB reports that the incident occurred during morning recess at Lincoln-Bassett Community School.

According to school officials, a pit bull entered the school grounds while the children were outside and began chasing them.

When staff members noticed the dog, they told kids to go inside or climb atop gym equipment where they would be safe.

However, the dog bit one first-grader, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, two other children were treated on the spot for scratches.

Police were called to the location after the school reported the incident, but the dog had already fled the property by the time officers arrived, according to Fox 61.

Parents had been told of the incident, according to school officials, and a social worker and psychologist had visited with pupils to assist them process the incident.

“We shall hold their recess at the fenced playground on the school grounds in the future. The safety of our pupils is our first priority. We appreciate the police and paramedics’ assistance in responding to our call “In a statement, school officials added.

This was the second time in as many weeks that the children had accidentally put themselves in danger, according to their parents.

Shots were fired from a passing car when youngsters were outside during recess in September.

“There was a gunfight at the school a couple of weeks ago, and they’re assuring us these kids aren’t in immediate danger,” Ruth Rivera, a parent, told WFSB.

The school was placed on lockdown following the incident, which occurred on the morning of September 22.

According to the New Haven Register, school district spokesperson Justin Harmon claimed the “gunshots were fired from a passing car.” “This incident occurred during recess when students were outside playing.” Following the incident, the school security officer and other staff promptly escorted the youngsters inside, according to Harmon.

According to the representative, he has no idea how many shots were fired, where the bullets landed, or whether any hit the school. However, no injuries have been reported.

The police arrived “quickly” on the spot, and the school was evacuated. This is a condensed version of the information.