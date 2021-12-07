After eating octopus, a woman chokes to death in a restaurant.

On Sunday, a woman died of choking while eating lunch in a bar in southeastern Spain.

The 63-year-old, whose identity has not been revealed, was dining with a relative in Santomera’s Plaza de la Iglesia.

She choked on a piece of octopus that had been lodged in her airway, according to local media.

One witness told the local daily La Verdad that she was eating octopus when she abruptly put her hands to her throat. “She couldn’t cough or breathe.” Diners dialed 911, and while waiting for medical help, the woman’s family reportedly tried the Heimlich maneuver, an anti-choking method that has undoubtedly saved hundreds of thousands of lives since its introduction in 1974.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was also attempted by members of the bar’s staff and other patrons, but it was unsuccessful.

When paramedics arrived, they attempted to resuscitate her but were unable.

According to market research firm Statista, more than 5,000 individuals died in the United States from choking in 2019, and the National Safety Council reports that choking is the fourth leading cause of accidental death in the country.

When it comes to preventing choking, speed is crucial.

Adult choking can be prevented in four ways, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, based in Baltimore. They are as follows: Food should be cut into little pieces. If you’re wearing dentures, chew your meal slowly and completely. While chewing and swallowing, avoid laughing and talking. Avoid drinking too much alcohol before and during meals. To do the Heimlich maneuver to someone who is choking, stand behind them and put your arms over their belly, right below their diaphragm.

To dislodge the thing that’s blocking their airway, continually shove your hands inwards and upwards.

The American Red Cross recommends alternating between five thrusts and five blows administered with the heel of your hand between the person’s shoulder blades, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It is recommended that pregnant women utilize a higher hold, wrapping their arms around the base of the breastbone.

Henry Heimlich, who died in 2016 at the age of 96, was the inventor of the method.

He stated he came up with it in reaction to the large number of people dying in restaurants from choking.

He began by putting the method to the test. This is a condensed version of the information.