After Dr. Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) were chastised, the University defended vaccine tests on dogs.

A university has defended research that has been slammed by an anti-taxpayer animal experimentation group.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) directed $424,455 to the University of Georgia in September 2020 to infect 28 beagles with disease-causing parasites, according to records uncovered by the White Coat Waste Project.

The focus of the group’s criticism was on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and its director, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The group informed This website that it didn’t know if Fauci authorized the experiment directly, but that it was “directed through his NIH (National Institutes of Health) section.”

The animals were to be allowed to develop diseases for three months before being slaughtered for blood collection, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and reviewed by the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller.

During the studies, the animals “vocalized in agony,” according to the records. The story, which was also covered by Fox News, was based on censored records that detailed a study that would begin on November 12, 2020, and end after 196 days with the beagles being euthanized.

The White Coat Waste Project said in a statement to This website that the studies were for the treatment of lymphatic filariasis, a tropical ailment, and that testing had already been done on other animals.

The documents proved Fauci “needs to be held accountable for his wasteful and brutal expenditure,” according to White Coat Waste Project research manager Daniel Lopez. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been approached for comment.

The research was for a prospective vaccine, produced at another university, that would guard against a disease that affects 120 million people, according to Greg Trevor, assistant vice president for marketing and communications at the University of Georgia.

According to federal regulations, a vaccine must be evaluated in two animal species before being approved for human clinical trials, he said in an emailed statement. When the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chose to fund this study, it was concluded that it would have to be done on a dog model.

Beagles are the traditional canine model utilized in this type of research, according to researchers at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, according to the statement.

