After doubling down on homophobic Lil Nas X comments, Boosie Badazz has sparked outrage.

After doubling down on homophobic statements he made about fellow rapper Lil Nas X, Boosie Badazz has been slammed on social media.

According to Billboard, Boosie, actual name Torrence Hatch Jr., earlier declared during an Instagram Live session that if he saw Lil Nas X perform naked at the forthcoming MTV Video Music Awards, he would “take his a** offstage and beat his a**.”

Boosie, the rapper behind “Wipe Me Down,” made the remarks in response to Lil Nas X’s July tweet announcing that he and Jack Harlow would play their naked tune “Industry Baby” at the awards ceremony “for charity.”

Boosie argued that he hadn’t gone too far with his speech during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, defending his stance—and accusing openly gay musician Lil Nas X of being a harmful influence on children.

“I just be feeling sometimes I gotta speak up, because as far as straight people in the world don’t have an opinion on homosexuality—everything is harm,” Boosie remarked when asked about his statements by co-host Angela Yee. It’s rude to say things like, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ or ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ or ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ or ‘I’m straight,

Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy were quick to disagree with Boosie’s judgment, prompting the rapper to retort, “You can’t boast on actually smashing or your sexuality no more.” It’s run by LGBTQ [individuals].”

[email protected] responds to #LilNasX’s comments pic.twitter.com/3Mvbn2IhQy

— August 23, 2021, The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

Wow, this is crazy. My new track “industry baby,” which is out now, is almost as ridiculous! GET IT NOW: https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs pic.twitter.com/O5mPn3ZY9d https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs

August 23, 2021 — nope (@LilNasX)

Boosie said, “I feel they’re assaulting our children,” after defending DaBaby, who had faced flak for making homophobic statements earlier this summer. Who loves these rappers? You make everyone embrace this? “The children!”

“You grab that generation if you make every rapper go with it,” he continued. “I remember I used to love every rapper when I was a kid…. I tried to imitate what they did, if you understand what I mean. It’s a new day now, and I believe our younger generation is being pushed into it.”

