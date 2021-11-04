After doing a DNA test, TikToker allegedly discovered she has over 50 siblings.

People have been able to learn about their genetic makeup from the comfort of their own homes since the introduction of at-home DNA tests. The tests can not only tell you where your ancestors came from, but they can also connect you to extended family members all around the world.

In a video that has been viewed over 856,000 times, one TikTok user recounted her experience with a DNA test with her fans. She explains in the video that she had a DNA test in 2018 to find out where she is “really from.” In a follow-up video, @izzyvn 98 reveals that she is one of three brothers and that she was born in November 1998.

When her two mothers decided they wanted to start a family, they went to a cryobank and chose the guy who would be their sperm donor. The triplets were borne by one mother, and the three babies were adopted by her other mother when they were born.

“They both wanted to be our full-time parents,” she explained.

In the first video, @izzyvn 98 explains how she received a message from a woman asking whether she was related to a specific person or family since she matched with the woman’s kid after finishing the DNA test. The gentleman and his family were unknown to @izzyvn 98.

“She then asks if I’m a [sperm]donor kid because her daughter is and now I’m freaking out because she may be my sister [since]I’m a donor baby…,” she added in text overlay on the video.

@izzyvn 98 adds that the donor’s half sister then matched with her and told her that other women who utilized the same donor—along with their children—are members of a private Facebook group and invited her to join.

That’s when @izzyvn 98 found there were over 50 siblings with the same donor, according to her.

She claims that some of the siblings are worried that, with so many siblings in the world, they will wind up dating someone who “just happens to be a sibling.”

