After discovering an old lottery ticket in his wallet, a man wins $16 million.

After finding across a lottery ticket he entirely forgot he had purchased back in the summer, a guy has benefited from a double dose of good luck, earning just over $16 million.

Jerry Knott, according to CTV News Winnipeg, bought the winning Lotto Max ticket in August and then forgot about it.

Knott kept the ticket for the lottery draw in his wallet after acquiring it from a dealer in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, Canada, on August 24.

That’s where it stayed for the next few months, until he saw the ticket during a trip to Winnipeg in October.

Knott didn’t comprehend the full depth of what he’d discovered until later.

“I saw two zeros and thought, ‘Cool, I got $20,000,” he told the news organization.

Knott understood he stood to win even more when he presented it to a cashier at a nearby store and was told he was in possession of the missing ticket.

“I had no idea what she was talking about until she rescanned it and discovered there were a few more zeros than I had assumed,” he explained.

The numbers 1, 24, 26, 29, 30, 45, and 50 brought him a jackpot of $20 million, or slightly over $16 million in US currency.

Knott intends to split the money with his wife and children, as well as donating some of his newfound income to his brother’s treatment center or wilderness adventure.

“All of the big firms that have moved up north to create isolated fly-in fishing resorts have encouraged us,” he said.

“We reasoned, ‘If they can accomplish it without knowing the terrain, we can certainly do it.'”

Knott’s luck contrasts sharply with that of another recent lottery winner, who died tragically just days after winning thousands in a game in the United States.

Gregory Jarvis, 57, of Michigan, was discovered dead on a private beach near Caseville’s Saginaw Bay. Jarvis won $45,000 playing the Michigan Lottery Club Keno add-on game “The Jack” as a regular lottery player. Jarvis, a well-liked local, is thought to have slid while aboard a boat he owned nearby and drowned, according to police. This is a condensed version of the information.