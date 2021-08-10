After deleting an apology for a homophobic rant, DaBaby was slammed on Twitter.

After it was discovered that DaBaby had removed an apology for his comments about the homosexual community and HIV/AIDS, he has come under criticism once more.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll kill you in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” the rapper said during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival on July 25. “Ladies, if your p**** smells like water, put your cellphone light in the air.” Put your cellphone lights in the air, if you ain’t suckin’ a n**** d*** in the parking lot. After an avalanche of criticism and show cancellations, DaBaby—real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk—took to Instagram on August 2 to apologize, after first doubling down on his statements.

“People want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to develop, educate, and learn from your mistakes because social media moves so quickly,” he wrote. “Having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging as a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances.” “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources.” DaBaby said, “That’s what I needed, and it was given to me.”

“I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for making harsh and harmful remarks. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education. All of you are loved. He ended by saying, “God bless.”

However, on Sunday, Twitter users observed that the apology had been removed, reigniting questions as to why he apologized in the first place.

“DaBaby shot himself in the foot, lit himself on fire, leaped off a cliff, and now has decided to nuke his own ghost ALL BECAUSE he’d rather keep being an a****** than make money and do what he loves,” claimed writer Saeed Jones. The majority of individuals are just people, but some of these n***** are PARABLES.” DaBaby, isn’t it strange to say? This is a condensed version of the information.