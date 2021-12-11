After declining investigators’ interview requests, the assistant director of ‘Rust’ has been subpoenaed.

After declining to be interrogated for the ongoing inquiry, New Mexico safety officials issued a subpoena to Dave Halls, an assistant film director who handed Alec Baldwin a toy gun that killed a cameraman on the set of Rust in October.

According to the Associated Press, New Mexico District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a request by the state Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHA) to subpoena Halls on Friday.

The request came after officials said they attempted to talk with Halls twice after the shooting, but he refused to be interviewed until the criminal investigation into the incident was completed.

However, according to the subpoena, safety officials believe that they need to question Halls because, as assistant director, “his primary job obligations were to coordinate and manage the logistics on set as well as oversee the health and safety on set.”

On October 21, a pretend gun carried on set by Baldwin fired a real round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin was given the firearm by Halls, who informed him that it was a “cold gun,” meaning it did not contain live bullets. According to preliminary investigations, neither Halls nor Baldwin were aware that the gun was loaded at the time.

The tragedy has now sparked a protracted investigation by authorities, who are trying to figure out how the live ammunition got into the weapon.

A pyrotechnician and prop maker who previously worked with Halls told The Washington Newsday after the tragedy that the assistant director had a history of dangerous working conditions.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Rebecca Roose, deputy cabinet secretary for the Environment Department, the department is now planning to interview Halls for the investigation on Tuesday.

“Mr. Halls is happy to participate with the OSHA inquiry,” Halls’ attorney, Lisa Torracco, told The Washington Newsday on Saturday. According to the New Mexican, the Environment Department has already interrogated nine of the 150 people who worked on the Rust set as part of their inquiry.

Baldwin said there were “no words” following the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.