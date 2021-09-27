After Daniel Craig, who will be the next James Bond? Latest Odds and Predictions

On October 8, Daniel Craig’s farewell outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, will be released on the big screen. Few positions in Hollywood are more hotly debated, so it’s no surprise that fans are already speculating on who should be cast next.

Sean Connery, the first Bond, relinquished the job on to Australian George Lazenby before reprising it in Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

For 1973’s Live and Let Die, Roger Moore took over, followed by Timothy Dalton in 1987’s The Living Daylights.

Pierce Brosnan was the next Bond, debuting in GoldenEye in 1995 before being succeeded by Daniel Craig, who debuted in Casino Royale in 2006.

Craig will now have to transmit the torch to another performer, as all good things must come to an end. There have been a lot of contenders.

Barbara Broccoli, the franchise’s producer, has stated that she wishes to see another guy play the role, but has offered no indication as to who that person might be.

“James Bond is a male character,” she told The Press Association. I hope to see a lot of films done by women, for women, for women, and about women.

“I don’t believe we need to cast a woman to play a masculine character. So, yeah, I think of him as a man.”

She also revealed on BBC Radio 4 in a separate interview that the casting process would begin next year.

Following Craig’s departure as James Bond, a number of actors have expressed interest in taking over the role.

Rege Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings, has entered the race since Bridgerton aired, with Betfair offering 11-4 odds.

Other cult TV series, such as Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden, have also offered up some of their stars.

However, both Betfair and Paddy Power put Tom Hardy as the 13-8 favorite.

SkyBet has dropped Luke Evans’ odds to 5-1 for his role as Gaston in the live-action rendition of Beauty and the Beast, while British actor James Norton is 4-1.

Clive Standen (Council of Dads), Henry Cavill (Superman), and Tom (Loki) are among the other actors on the list.