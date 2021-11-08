After criticizing Northern Ireland’s COVID response, Van Morrison was sued by the Health Minister.

Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison for defamation after the singer labelled the official “extremely dangerous” and a “fraud” over his handling of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Northern Ireland’s Sunday Life newspaper, Health Minister Robin Swann claims Morrison’s accusations injured his reputation by saying he was unqualified for his post and that he misled the public throughout the pandemic.

Morrison, 76, has long been a vocal opponent of coronavirus quarantines, saying in a series of protest songs that the limitations are “stealing our freedom” or attempting to “enslave” the public. Morrison is accused of publicly defaming Swann three times for taking such health measures, according to Swann’s lawsuit.

The first incident occurred in June, when Morrison encouraged his audience to scream “Robin Swann is very dangerous” at a gig at Belfast’s Europa Hotel. According to Sunday Life, the event took place after several of Morrison’s performances were canceled due to lockdowns, and it sparked political outrage across Northern Ireland.

Morrison was asked if he regretted making the remarks a few days later at the Europa Hotel. The singer stated, “No, no, I don’t regret anything.” “Of course he’s dangerous,” says the narrator. “He’s a liar, and I believe he is a liar. Why should I be sorry? He referred to me as dangerous, and I am referring to him as dangerous “Morrison was referring to an op-ed Swann published in Rolling Stone last September slamming the musician.

“His statements will provide tremendous comfort to the conspiracy theorists — the tin foil hat brigade who are crusading against masks and vaccines,” remarked the health minister at the time.

Morrison’s YouTube channel was the subject of the third alleged slander incident. Morrison produced a video shortly after his Belfast event to explain why he thought Swann was “dangerous.” Morrison misidentified the health minister as “Robert Swann” on the video, saying Swann “decided he wanted to get involved in my company.” The 76-year-old stated that most of his anti-lockdown rallies were directed against the UK government as a whole, rather than the health minister in particular.

Morrison also claimed that he approached Swann a year before the epidemic to obtain “scientific evidence” to explain why live music was banned. The singer went on to say that he would not. This is a condensed version of the information.